Super Eagles Player, Ogenyi Onazi Welcomes Baby Girl

Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Ogenyi Onazi, does not only find the net to score but also knows how to strike hard with his woman when he has eaten well (laugh).

The player has joined the league of proud fathers as he and his wife has just welcomed a baby girl as he also prepares to celebrate father’s day next year 2017.

Onazi and his woman, Sandra Ogunsuyi, got married in Benin on the 16th of June and they are already a year older in their happy union and still counting.

Sharing his feelings on becoming the latest dad in town, he wrote, “Only God knows how I feel right now. God you are faithful this is the best gift you can get on a new month. #proudfather #godisgreat #myprincess.”