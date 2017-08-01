My Mission is to Focus on Caring for my Family not watching Empty Drama…Actress, Mercy Aigbe’s Hubby Speaks

Recently, a young man’s video had gone viral where he claimed that hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre gentry, has been threatening him with death.

The young man alleged that Lanre is accusing him of having an affair with his wife which has get everyone wondering if it’s joke or a serious case.

Well, Lanre is not moved by such pranks despite the fact that someone is trying to use his name to get illegal fame and has decided to address the issue since the video went viral.

Lanre stated that he does not have business with anybody as his priority is to take care of his family as he enjoys every seconds that passes by

According to him, “My mission is to focus on my life/family....enjoy every sec of my life so, I really don't have time for regrets, worries or fear. Life is too big and the time is too short to get caught up in empty drama!!! So I refuse to entertain negativity despite all life has thrown at me, God has been too good, gracious &merciful to me. Who am I that you're mindful of me baba God? You are the glory & lifter of my head. Without you, I would have never made it this far. You're the God that delivers from shame, stagnancy, deformation of name, poverty & sickness”