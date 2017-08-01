Actor, Prince Uche, Ngozi Ezeonu, Diamond Okechi Bag Awards in Liberia

Nollywood actor cum producer, Amb. Nwabuisi Prince Uche, has been honoured by the Liberian government with the award of Outstanding Producer 2017 and Goodwill Ambassador.

The actor was not alone in the award ceremony as Veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, was awarded the Legendary Actress award, while actor Diamond Okechi won Best Creative Actor Award.

The event which was held in Liberia saw lots of important dignitaries in attendance including the country’s honourable minister of culture and Heritage, the honourable minister of information and her Excellency.