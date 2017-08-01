If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Actor, Prince Uche, Ngozi Ezeonu, Diamond Okechi Bag Awards in Liberia

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor cum producer, Amb. Nwabuisi Prince Uche, has been honoured by the Liberian government with the award of Outstanding Producer 2017 and Goodwill Ambassador.

The actor was not alone in the award ceremony as Veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, was awarded the Legendary Actress award, while actor Diamond Okechi won Best Creative Actor Award.

The event which was held in Liberia saw lots of important dignitaries in attendance including the country’s honourable minister of culture and Heritage, the honourable minister of information and her Excellency.


