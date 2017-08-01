Amira Ibrahim Unveiled as Judge Ahead of Miss Tourism Nigeria 2017

As the new addition to 53 Extra, Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, TV presenter/host is truly any Photographer's dream and Red carpet delight. @amiraIbrahim_alfa

A graduate of Advertising from the University of The Arts London, UK and recent Masters degree holder in Theatre Arts from Middlesex University London, UK. Amira is currently the face of AFWN & AFWL 2017.

In 2016, Amira was named 'most promising red carpet host' during the Glam & Essence style award & runway show.

Amira is not only the newest face on the scene but also the "It" girl with the ultimate "X factor".

Amira is a Media Fox.