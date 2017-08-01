If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Readers Choice | 1 August 2017 13:44 CET

Amira Ibrahim Unveiled as Judge Ahead of Miss Tourism Nigeria 2017

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

As the new addition to 53 Extra, Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, TV presenter/host is truly any Photographer's dream and Red carpet delight. @amiraIbrahim_alfa

A graduate of Advertising from the University of The Arts London, UK and recent Masters degree holder in Theatre Arts from Middlesex University London, UK. Amira is currently the face of AFWN & AFWL 2017.

In 2016, Amira was named 'most promising red carpet host' during the Glam & Essence style award & runway show.

Amira is not only the newest face on the scene but also the "It" girl with the ultimate "X factor".

Amira is a Media Fox.


IF ONE WAITS FOR TIME,TIME OPENS ALL DOORS IN LIFE ALL TIMES
By: akoaso,HH Germany

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists