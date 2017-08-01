ACTION BEGINS IN THE NEW WAR AGAINST PIRACY AS INTERFACE COMMITTEE MEETS IN ABUJA.

Just seven days after the historic meeting of the Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris with top representatives of Nigeria’s creative industry led by the Minister of Information & Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, a high-powered Interface Committee Against Piracy began work in Abuja on Monday, July 31, 2017.

In the committee are very senior representatives of the Inspector-General, experienced officers from the different government agencies with responsibility for the protection of the rights of creative people in Nigeria and select stakeholders and lawyers who have been involved in the fight against piracy in the country.

Inaugurating the committee in the Board room of his ministry, Information & Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the committee is a robust and immediate reaction to the loud cry of Nigerian musicians, movie makers, publishers of books, creators of content and other intellectual property owners at the Round Table for the Creative Industry which he organized in Lagos on the 10th of July and the subsequent two day Creative Industry Summit held at the Expo Hall of Eko Hotel and Suites on the 17th and 18th of July.

According to the Minister, the Nigerian nation can no longer turn a blind eye while the creative energy of Nigeria’s best minds is being killed or frittered away and investors driven out of Nigeria because the nation could not find the political will to take on the pirates in an all-out war.

He said that the time for talk is over and that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that all necessary action be taken to support Nigeria’s creative industry so that the industry contributes meaningfully to the diversification of the nation’s economy and Nigeria is no longer held hostage by the vagaries of the oil market. The minister charged the committee to go to work immediately and prove to one and all that the pirates operating in Nigeria are not above the law and can be brought to book.