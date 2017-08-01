Nollywood Producer, Crystaltouch Lose Range Rover to Robbers in Delta state

Popular Nollywood producer, Richard Onyenze better known as Crystaltouch, has just lost his Range Rover car to the men of the underworld.

The car which was packed in his premises in Asaba, Delta state, was stolen on Saturday around 7:15am, as some sources claim the car was spotted around Benin bypass.

He begged people with useful information to alert the Police. “ATTENTION PLEASE!!!! This car was stolen yesterday morning by 7;15am from my residence in asaba delta state. Some sources revealed it was seen heading benin bypass. Please if U see or hear any information about this car please call 08068103168 or 07037096921.”