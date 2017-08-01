Actress, Queen Wokoma Accepts Lover’s Marriage Proposal

This few months have been coming with good news all the time despite some sad news which went round but fans still had the opportunity of still smiling at some events that took place.

Just few days back, Nollywood actor, Chuks Omalicha proposed to his long time lover now actress, Queen Wokoma, has officially accepted to marry her man.

The actress has been having good time with her lover for a while now and after getting to learn how to tolerate each other, they are now ready to become man and wife.

Queen Wokoma, accepted to marry her man in the presence of family and friends whom he has planned with to attend the surprise proposal dinner.

“OmG!! He popped the question in presence of His Friends,my Family and His!! Yes I'm Engaged. I'm Off The Market!! And Yes it's DIAMOND I love you so much my King!!” she shared.

So, all guys please kindly take your eyes off this pretty damsel and stop crushing on her too because she is now taken and off the singles market.