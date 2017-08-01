Rather than Complain, Teach your lover how to be Romantic…Actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress cum Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has been very vocal these days and she does not care who is hurt as she is all out to say the truth.

This time, the actress is not stepping on toes but sending a warning message to those whom she feels are spiritually blind to the things or actions that takes place around them.

Read her new month message to her fans;

Hear this: most often we are struggling in life because we have failed to see (spiritually blinded) realise that our allocation may not be where we are located. If you have been working and there is nothing tangible to show for it, why are you still there? You're in a relationship for three months and you can't tell whether, it's leading to marriage, what are you waiting for? You're in a church and you can't comfortably say, you're growing to know Jesus better , why are still there marking time?

You're married and you feel your wife / husband isn't romantic, instead of complaining, call your spouse and talk things over. Teach each other what and how you like it. Instead of getting involved in illicit relationship. So you don't have a child or children yet after years of getting married, is there anything stopping you from adopting? Are you carrying the children to heaven? God is not interested in how many biological children you have but in how many souls you made their lives better and told about Jesus Christ.

Hosea 4 : 6a: says my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. I prophesy, you shall not miss your allocation this August. May the Lord uproot and place you where you should be. May your story turn around this month and may you be a show piece of God's glory. By the way, what is keeping you from giving your life to Jesus Christ? Beloved ones, now is that time. Lots of love and peace always in Jesus name