Celebrity | 31 July 2017 18:04 CET

Singer, Majek Fashek Does not joke with God, Meets with Pastor Paul Adefarasin after Church Service

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Veteran Reggae singer, Majek Fashek, since getting help form kind hearted Nigerians has been doing fine as has so far been able to stay away from alcohol as warned by his doctors.

Since obeying the warning, the singer has been getting his groove back as he is now able to attend events without creating any funny scene.

He even takes time to play football at his home and discuss with few friends that come around to visit and one thing is sure, is does not joke with his spiritual life.

During the just ended Sunday service at the House on the Rock Church, Lekki, Lagos, the singer was part of the worshippers that were in church that day and after the service, he decided to have a discussion with Pastor Paul Adefarasin.


