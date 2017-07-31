Elizabeth Foundation offers free medical check up & treatment for Widows

A non-governmental organisation, Elizabeth Foundation organized a two-day free eye, dental and general medical check-up for widows in Owo, Ondo State to mark world international widows day.

Over 100 members from various rural communities in Owo have benefitted from a free medical treatment organised by the Elizabeth Foundation.

Beneficiaries of the services commended the foundation for the kind and humanitarian gestures as they also urged for more presence of government in the communities. Qualified medical personnel engaged by the foundation carried out the medical services. Speaking on the programme, the Founder of the Foundation, Mrs. Adelani said the service was to enable widows in the rural communities have access to free health care.

According to her, “Since health is wealth, Widows in the rural communities were advised to take their health serious as free medical check –Up was carried out on them. Other areas in which free medical services were rendered include; test on blood pressure, HIV test, malaria parasite, general body scan to generate information on kidney/liver function, brain function, de-worming for their children among others. Free drugs were also given to the beneficiaries to take care of their health needs.