Comedian, Wale Gates expecting Second Child After About 6years

US based Nigerian comedian and event compere, Wale Gates, is one man that understands what it means to have family planning and that he has been doing well with his wife.

The comedian is blessed with a beautiful daughter who is about 6 years of age and now he is expecting another child from his pretty wife.

Hopefully the child will be coming anytime soon, as he has already began buying baby things but not wanting to disclose the sex of the child.

Congrats to the happy family