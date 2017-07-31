If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 31 July 2017 11:21 CET

Beat Maker, FLIPTYCE Weds in Style (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Popular beat maker, FLIPTYCE, is officially off the singles market as he over the weekend wedded his long time lover, Halimah Osasere Folorunso.

The wedding was not loud as he is this shy fellow but it brought family members and friends together as they celebrate the union of their loved ones.

FLIPTYCE wife is an Early Years TEACHER, Montessori Directress and Educational Consultant. The two love birds have been dating for long but kept things in secret until recently when they became one body.

Congrats to them and happy marriage life and many fruitful years ahead.


"When we benefit more than the people we serve, we are not serving."
By: A. Kojo Mends

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists