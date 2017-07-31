Actress, Doris Simeon Ex-hubby, Daniel Ademinokan Rededicates Life to God as he turns a Year Older

Popular video director and ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, Daniel Ademinokan, is a year older today and he can’t keep calm as he is grateful to God for life.

Daniel has not had it rosy in the industry for a while now especially when his name comes up with that of his wife, actress, Stella Damasus, but he has been able to brace up himself and move on.

Taking time to appreciate God on his new age, he wrote, “I'm grateful for the Gift of Life. I'm grateful for God's Grace. The fact that I'm alive to see another day, another year and have another reason to celebrate, I owe it all to Jehovah. Words alone cannot express my gratitude for all the blessings God has bestowed on me. I don't feel like I deserve everything I have, but I'm grateful God gave them to me anyway. Lord Jesus, I take this opportunity to rededicate my life, my heart and all that I am to you completely. May my life be a manifestation of your glory here on earth. Happy birthday to Me!!!”