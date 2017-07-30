Actress, Mercy Aigbe’s Son Juwon Steps out with Father

Ok now, they say one good picture speaks louder than a thousand words and so with this latest picture of Lanre Gentry and his son, Juwon, all rumours have now been confirmed true.

News has been going round for few weeks now about Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe uniting with her hubby, Lanre, but there have been counter challenges on the since we broke the news as it was clamied in some quarters that they are not back.

Well, eyes are everywhere and since it’s about celebrities, the searchlight is always on and with this picture of Lanre and his son; many will now agree that the family is back together.

For those that have been waiting to see pictures of Mercy and her hubby together before believing well, stay tuned for now enjoy that of him with his son as they bond for the weekend.