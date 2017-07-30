Actress, Mercy Ebosele Weds Long time Lover (photos)

It’s not every time one wake up to read sad news all the time so it’s time to enjoy with Nollywood actress cum producer, Mercy Ebosele as she ties the nuptial knot with her man.

The wedding which is currently taking place at the actress home town saw some of her industry colleague’s troop out to show her the needed support with the likes of actress, Mosunmola Filani and hubby in attendance.

Unlike some of her colleagues who would have flaunted their man everywhere on social media, the actress kept everything about her love life in secret as only those close to her got to know her man who does not like dabbling into her celebrity life.