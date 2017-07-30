If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 30 July 2017 17:51 CET

Actress, Mercy Ebosele Weds Long time Lover (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

It’s not every time one wake up to read sad news all the time so it’s time to enjoy with Nollywood actress cum producer, Mercy Ebosele as she ties the nuptial knot with her man.

The wedding which is currently taking place at the actress home town saw some of her industry colleague’s troop out to show her the needed support with the likes of actress, Mosunmola Filani and hubby in attendance.

Unlike some of her colleagues who would have flaunted their man everywhere on social media, the actress kept everything about her love life in secret as only those close to her got to know her man who does not like dabbling into her celebrity life.


dont change your style to suit people
By: grace

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists