Getting Married to my Hubby is the Best Decision Ever…Actress, Esther Audu

Pretty Nollywood actress, Esther Audu Ojire, is already joining the league of some of her colleagues that are enjoying their marriage as her union with hubby, Philip Ojire, has just clocked one year.

The actress got married to her long time lover in July 30th, 2016, in a marriage that brought makers and shakers in the entertainment industry.

Sharing the good news of her journey so far as a married woman she wrote, “It’s one year to eternity with you my crown, God indeed has been and forever will be faithful to us. It’s a school I want to be with you till death do us path God helping me. Accepting to be your wife is the best decision I’ve made in my life, and I will say yes to you again, again and again. I pray that God will continue to hold and keep us, in His embrace as long as we live. Happy wedding anniversary to us baby.”