Joyce Blessing's Music Video Hits 2 Million Views On YouTube

Ghanaian based gospel star Joyce Blessing’s music video for her “Monko Mo Akyi” single has exceeded 2Million views and over on youtube after its release in 2015.

The “boot 4 boot crooner shared the excitement with her followers via her social media platforms thanking each and everyone for their support.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXJPVaHh4j2/

The song dubbed ” Monko Mo Akyi” in our local Twi dialect translates in English as “Move Back” and happens to be the song which shot the gospel singer into the limelight as she bagged herself dozens of awards in her honour.

The song produced by Dave Joy elucidates on the power of God’s protection on her life and 3 years after it's release, still remains one of the biggest gospel songs in the country.

Watch video here

