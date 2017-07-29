Singer, Mayorkun Going Through Emotional Trauma

Hmm, it is well with this thing called love as singer, Mayorkun, is currently going through emotional trauma based on his recent social media update.

The singer made a subtle shade stating that women are the most complicated beings alive as he write that “love is Blind; Love is Bar (money).”

Truth be told, a lot of innocent lovers suffer for crime of love they don’t deserve from their spouse and this could either be as a result of past experience or love for the money.

It’s so sad how lot of singles fall victims of fake love but what can one do but to keep praying with hopes of finding that better guy or lady to love as it’s not all about the money.