Olakunle Churchill, Praiz, Mike Ezuruonye, Tboss, Rachel Bakam Visit National Hospital As Foundation Supports Fire Victims With Bills And Gifts! (photos)

The humanitarian gesture of Dr. Olakunle Churchill was extended to the fire accident victims at the National Hospital Abuja, following the presentation of Life Saving Ambulance To the Federal Fire Services few days ago.

The visit of the Foundation was in company of top celebrities like Praiz, Mike Ezuruonye, ex- BBNaija housemate TBOSS, Victoria Kimani, Waje, Rachel Bakam, Emma Nyra, and a host of others.

It was indeed an emotional sight to behold as the pathetic appearance of the fire accident victims attracted tears from the celebrities and sober reflective mood from the executive chairman of Big Church Foundation. The BURNS Ward had several patients both young and old reeling in pains as the foundation guests were dressed in hospital vets to sympathise with them.

Big Church Foundation paid some fire accident victims hospital bills, supported some that needed operations and bought gifts for others especially a traumatic 3 years old boy whose case was heartbreaking. Churchill who lead the team promised to always check on their state of health, while calling on other Nigerians to consider helping the fire victims who are not only in pains but in dire need for financial support.