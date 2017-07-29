If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Behind The Scence | 29 July 2017

IOpenEye presents HEARWORD! Naija Women Talk True!

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

This arresting and honest stage play is a collection oftrue-life stories about Nigerian women, directed by the venerable theatre director, and founder of IOpenEye; Ifeoma Fafunwa.

Performed as a collection of monologues, this critically acclaimed theatre play is powerhouse of some of Nigeria’s best stage and screen actresses including, Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott, Elvina Ibru, Zara Udofia-Ejoh, Omonor, Rita Edward, Debbie Ohiri, Oluchi Tochukwu with master percussionist Blessing Idireri and Emeka Anokwuru.

Since the shows debut at the MUSON Center three years ago, the show has played to audiences across Nigeria, Europe and in 2016, by special invitation, it was the first Nigerian stage play to be invited by Harvard University and the prestigious American Repertory Theatre, for a short run to a full house.

This August, by popular demand, HEAR WORD! is back for yet another short run! Show Dates: Saturday 5th& Sunday 6th of August, 2017, Show Times: 2pm & 7pm Venue: Agip Hall MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, Tickets: N5k & N10k


