Actress, Madam Saje Having good fun in the UK

Nollywood actress, Fausat Abeni Balogun better known as Madam Saje, is just having the best fun she deserves as she has since traveled to the United Kingdom.

The actress has been very busy of recent moving from one movie set to the other and like the general advice, there is need for one to try and give the body good rest which is what she has done for herself.

Aside just traveling to relax the body, she will also use that opportunity to have good medical checkout to ensure that she is fit to return to the country for more jobs.