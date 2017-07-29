Singer, Kofi King Signs New Deal with WebOne PR & Branding Agency

Ghanaian-owned Corporate PR & Branding Experts, WebOne PR & Branding Agency, has officially signed Song Writer, Ghanaian AfroPop and Hi-life Artiste, Kingsley Kofi Amoako, aka ‘Kofi King’.

This new partnership, would among other things, see to the professional branding, guidance and the adoption of a whole new approach in the development and advancement of Kofi King’s career as a musician.

The new Management through its contacts, experience, resources would render these professional services in order to build a formidable brand for this Artiste in the music industry.

This is a two-year deal, which has officially been sealed with a signing ceremony held at the plush soothing evergreen Citrus Restaurant located at the heart of the city, East Legon, near the A&C Mall on the Lancaster University Street.

Editor for ModernGhana.com and Media Expert, Mr. William Beeko, who spoke on behalf of WebOne stated that from this latest development, Kofi King was guaranteed nothing short of the highest standards of professional management in the buildup of his brand.

“Well…what else can I say? I am indeed flummoxed to witness today’s ceremony which to me marks a new chapter of partnership. As we can see, the Music industry has grown to a whole new level and it requires a great deal of expertise to manage and build brand and images of musicians to suit the current demands that fall in line with the show business industry among other artistic commercialization. ” Mr. Beeko said.