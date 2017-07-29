Africa Sings 7 gathers momentum…August 1 is D-day @ Unilag Main Auditorium

Africa Sings, an annual chorale from the Department of Creative Arts students’ stable, University of Lagos, is already gathering momentum, as this year's event is about set to take place.

Tagged Africa Sings 7,"Classic to the Street”, the concert promises to be the most memorable event staged by students of the Creative Arts department this year. In its 7th edition, all hands are on deck to ensure a grand and fun-filled concert.

Speaking on this development, Dr Albert Oikelome, the lecturer in charge, “It’s a wonderful feeling, knowing the 7th edition of Africa Sings is around the corner. I thank God for the wisdom in handling it. 7 is a number of perfection, we hope this year's edition would be the best. Mountain Top University chorale is one of the invited groups to spice up that day. Unlike previous editions of the annual concert, this year’s edition is already the talk on campus and even in other campuses that have creative arts at the core of their arts faculties, just as many intending participants from different affiliations have been jostling to have a piece of the action.”

The concert, which is billed to take place on Tuesday August 1, 2017 at the expansive UNILAG main auditorium by 4pm, is indeed a must-watch for everybody as admission is free and maximum security is guaranteed.