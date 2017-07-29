Akwa ibom Ladies are good in all Ramification…Actress, Charity Asuquo

The Nollywood industry has grown so rapidly that lots of actresses are giving in their best just to prove how good they are in their craft like the Akwa Ibomites just like actress, Charity Asuquo.

Charity in a recent interview with Vanguard stated that her tribe actresses are getting movie roles because of the way they carry themselves which is very unique as they also give in their best in whatever they do.

On if the Akwa Ibom ladies are that hot in acting, she said, “I can’t say these people are hotter than others or not. Everything depends on how the individual carries herself. But the girls from Akwa Ibom seem to carry themselves well and that may be of certain significance to some people.”

She went on to describe the Akwa Ibom ladies as being good mothers and cooks as they are all good in all aspect of the home just to ensure that there is happiness I the home.

“Generally, I will always describe myself and Akwa Ibom ladies as mothers and good cooks. I believe we’re the best in all ramifications. We’re supposed to be called “home made food”, yes, because we engage in small businesses to keep our home. We believe so much in handwork,” she added.