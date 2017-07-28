Brand Management Experts WebOne Sign AfroPop, Hi-life Artiste ‘Kofi King’

Accra—Saturday, 22nd July 2017: Ghanaian-owned Corporate PR & Branding Experts, WebOne PR & Branding Agency, has officially signed Song Writer, Ghanaian AfroPop and Hi-life Artiste, Kingsley Kofi Amoako, aka ‘Kofi King’.

This new partnership, would among other things, see to the professional branding, guidance and the adoption of a whole new approach in the development and advancement of Kofi King’s career as a musician.

The new Management through its contacts, experience, resources would render these professional services in order to build a formidable brand for this Artiste in the music industry.

This is a two-year deal, which has officially been sealed with a signing ceremony held at the plush soothing evergreen Citrus Restaurant located at the heart of the city, East Legon, near the A&C Mall on the Lancaster University Street.

WebOne PR is a sole proprietorship company which specializes in Corporate Image Branding; Damage Controls; Multimedia & Web Designing; Digital Marketing Solution; Media Relations; Media Consultancy Services; Social Media Promos and Campaigns. WebOne is the Ultimate And Most Reliable Image Builder.

Both parties after the signing ceremony expressed their full readiness and cooperation to work together fruitfully.

WebOne PR and its partners expressed excitement at the turn of events and further welcomed Kofi King to the new family.

Editor for ModernGhana.com and Media Expert, Mr. William Beeko, who spoke on behalf of WebOne stated that from this latest development, Kofi King was guaranteed nothing short of the highest standards of professional management in the buildup of his brand.

“Well…what else can I say? I am indeed flummoxed to witness today’s ceremony which to me marks a new chapter of partnership. As we can see, the Music industry has grown to a whole new level and it requires a great deal of expertise to manage and build brand and images of musicians to suit the current demands that fall in line with the show business industry among other artistic commercialization. ” Mr. Beeko said.

An over-excited Kofi King had this to share with the media:

“I am very happy for today because every music artiste must build a professional brand so that you can appear more marketable to showbiz investors. At this stage, we have understood each other so I am very confident that things will go quite smoothly as planned.”

Who Is Kofi King?

Kofi King is a song writer, a singer and a rapper at the same time.

Kofi King was born on 16th October, 1986 and started music way back in 1998.

He hails from Asankare Asante Akyem of the Ashanti Region and is a product of the Agogo State Senior High School.

Kofi King dropped AfroBeat Banger 'Fa Bom' after releasing Hi-life song 'Mo Ngyae Me’ last year. ‘Fa Bom’ is still enjoying airplay on some top radio stations in Ghana.

Connect Today:

Facebook—Kofi King Music

Twitter—Kofi King Music

YouTube Channel—Kofi King Music

E-mail: [email protected]