City Flames | 28 July 2017 13:41 CET

I Thought you’ve Repented…Fan Comes for Flavour over Nude Photo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Flavour is really enjoying his single lifestyle as he does whatever he feels like juts to melt many female hearts on social media.

The singer is not new to sharing of raunchy photos on social media as he has just decided to awaken the thoughts of his female fans who are wishing to have him.

Flavour shared a throwback photo of himself with pants only as he models with a female model and this got everyone talking.

shankel_skin_whitening_product: If u catch them, they go carry Belle lol

rihvnou: I SAW MANY NIGERIAN ATTRACTIVE THAN YOU IM SORRY YOURE NOT SEXY FOR A NIGERIAN I PREFER SOMEONE ELSE SO YOU CATCH NOTHING JUST A SCULPTING BODY BUT IS NOT ENOUGH YOURE FACE IS NOT SEXY LOL

bluesskybaby: Ur body is super fresh.
keysevana: flavour but why i thought u had repented ever since God gave u that the little blind boy

andersondeangeles: I see you wanna feet in pornographic video's Mr flavor

pweedydanielle: See as u resemble olodo......u fit sign contract with xvideos

vickiswtprincewill: Rubbish
cynthiawilliams8482: Modeling for porn abi
digarsonfreedom: This's nigga crazy


