Nollywood Media | 28 July 2017 10:02 CET

Will God Ever Forgive Alison Madueke Diezani on the Last Day...Don Jazzy Ponders

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nigerian music director and producer, Michael Collins, better known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to the alleged theft by former Minister of Petroleum, Alison Madueke Diezani.

Don Jazzy while pondering at the rate at which political office holders steal money especially in the last administration wondered if some sins like that of Diezani will be forgiven.

He wrote, “Sin suppose get level o, So if Diezani should say “GOD forgive me” will her soul be saved last last? Ahh this life.”

Since leaving office in 2015, Diezani Alison-Madueke has been implicated in bribery, fraud, misuse of public funds, and money laundering cases in Nigeria, Britain, Italy and the United States.


