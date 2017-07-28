“RAFFIA CITY UNPLUGGED” TALENT HUNT GRAND FINALE HOLDS THIS SUNDAY 30th JULY

Ikot Ekpene the Raffia City will this Sunday witness one of the Biggest Talent Hunt Show as organized by www.Xsquadmagazine.com.ng and www.iktrends247.com.ng tagged "Raffia City Unplugged" Talent Hunt Season 1.

The event is aimed at discovering new Talents in Singing, Dancing and Comedy. According to the organizers, it was importance to come up with the talent hunt having seen the passion and commitment among upcoming entertainers in Akwa Ibom State.

Star Prizes for each category is N30, 000 while other benefits includes free photo shoot, recording contracts as well as organizing a massive media hype and exclusive interviews.

The event will have the following as Guests of Honour: Mr. David Sergeant (UTANG AKWA IBOM) – SA to the Governor on Entertainment Industry, Mr. Emmanuel Owuala (Emma Solution) – Chairman, AGN (Akwa Ibom State Chapter), Asteroid Bassey – CEO, Space Media Group/Presenter Muzik Alive (AKBC TV), The President - Applied Sciences Students Association (ASSA), Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, The President - Student Union Government (SUG), Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic and other dignitaries.

The event is scheduled as follows: Date:Sunday 30th July, 2017, Venue: Dj Kool Bar, 4 Grooves Road, Off Control Post Junction, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. Time: Red Carpet - 5pm, Main Event – 6pm.

Judges for the Grand Finale are: Dj 2Buzy, OlahJaey and Jany. On the Wheels of steel will be Dj Covy, Dj Kool, Dj J2 and Dj Ramgy. Artistes slated to Perform at the Grand Finale are listed below:

Xbeef, Baron, Indomitable, T.I.G, Mc Gentility, Kelkay, Spark Mode Dancers, Mc Supa Ice, Mc Calculus, Rolex Dimm, Mc Zion, Rap King, Anyta and Lots More.