Actress, Bukola Adeeyo Gushes About being a Mother

Pretty Nollywood actress, Bukola Adeeyo, is currently enjoying the role of motherhood and it can only be God who has brought this joy of a bouncing baby girl into her heart.

Being alive to train another life might be scary to some but to the actress, it is fun all the way as she now understands the feeling that is attached with it.

She took her daughter for a walk to have a feel of nature and she decided to pen down so words on how she feels playing a lead role in the journey of being a mother.

“If it was to be a movie, I might not understand the feeling of motherhood well enough. Now am the lead role as a mother to my beautiful God sent daughter in which am so pleased with. God let me play my role well with your guidance, mercy, favour and the knowledge to be a good teacher, friend, mother and mentor to her. May God almighty bless all mother’s in life. You are the reason many generations are still in existence. God bless motherhood, God bless us all.it’s a beautiful journey #blessed#motherhoodfeelingisgreat,” she wrote.