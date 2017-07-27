I’ve no Regrets Marrying my Hubby…Singer, Tope Alabi

Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi and her hubby, Soji, have been married for about 18years now and they have been able to live together and endure the pains that come with marriage sometimes.

They do have misunderstanding like every marriage but through the grace the God, they have been able to pull through and enjoying their home with happy family.

In a recent interview with Gbera.com, the singer disclosed that she has never for one day seat back to regret marrying her hubby because he is God sent.

Tope stated that she does not experience any form of jealousy from her man any time she is outside with fans because he understands her craft and creates the space for her and after the fun time, he comes for his property and they leave without issues.

On any regrets marrying her man Tope said, “No, my Choice is a complete man that knows what he is doing. I call him Choice because he was chosen for me from heaven and he moves above any circumstances he faces. So many times, he leaves me alone with my fans, they take pictures with me and I sign autographs. He would not mind and anytime they finish with their snapshot, he takes his property (me) along with him to his house. I respect him for his understanding nature.”