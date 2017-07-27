Kenneth Okonkwo,Haj (Dr) Ramatu Aliyu other Storms GafiliGadoki Lunching

All is now set for one of the most prestigious TV shows in Nigeria and Magazine, GA FILI GA DOKI TV and Magazine to finally unveil its much anticipated new logo for its TV show and magazine and award night.

The company which helps to showcase personalities from the industry also celebrates hardworking Nigerians who have excelled in their professional careers.

According to the organiser, who doubles as an artiste and comedian, MC Terry, he said the event would be celebrating prestigious Nigerians who have contributed in different ways to their communities and the country at large.

The Iconic Nollywood Actor and also a lawyer Dr Kenneth Okonkwo and Haj (Dr) Mrs. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu (National Women Leader(APC)President, Council of African Political Parties will all be in attendance among others set to attend the Prestigious Event.

He further pointed out that the "3 in 1"event would be first of its kind in the City of Abuja which holds this Sunday, 2017 at popular Sandralia Hotel, Abuja.

The event will also hold in Lagos and Ghana weeks after the lunching in Abuja.