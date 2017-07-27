If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Spotlight | 27 July 2017 11:40 CET

Singer, Paul Okoye Describes First House ‘Square Ville’ as Old House

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Thank God for bringing the P-Square brothers this far in the Nigerian music industry and today they have been able to seat back and count their blessings.

Recently, Paul Okoye, shared a photo of their first acquired house which they named ‘square Ville,’ at Omole, which was trailed with various allegations of forcefully acquiring it as he now describes it as Old House.

Today, they have houses both within and outside the country and are now living large with their various families.

“#oldhouse Square ville this house use to be da shit!!! Back then Meeennnn but God always has his own way. #higherhigher God bless your hustle”


Love is the best way to change someone making bloomers in life
By: LISA BEENZU

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists