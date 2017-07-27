Actress, Chika Ike Shows love to Actress, Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, might be bed ridden but rather than lose hope, she has placed everything about her health in the hands of God with hopes of coming out stronger.

Lots of stories have emanated since the news of her health broke out after having a surgery some months back to remove a fibroid which has been disturbing her for a while.

Although, she is not well fit to go about as she has been visiting the hospital but some of her industry colleagues have not turned their back on her as they have been either visiting or calling.

Just recently, actress, Chika Ike, proved that she truly has a heart of gold as called to pray for her and added a little token for her care.

Halima who was surprised at the gesture could not hide it as she shared the news with her fans for appreciation. “Chika called several times to pray for me and she did today too(bless her)she gave me money and insisted it was a token (I was touched) Chika you totally surprised me and am grateful ,darlings please thank @chikaike for me love you rock love you all and thank you for the support.”