If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity Picks | 27 July 2017 10:51 CET

Actress, Rita Edochie Prays to Live Long till Old Age

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Everyone prays to live long till old age and Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, is not left out in the wish which is why she is praying well and eating right to stay healthy.

She also tries not to get angry for long as this could also hinder one’s life span. Recently, the actress, shared a throwback photo of a makeup face transforming her into an old woman which she could not help but pray for God’s protection.

“See make up. This is how I will look when I get old. GOD please help me to get there I love my job so much,” she wrote.


A wiseman will never deduct two from one,but rather one from two.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists