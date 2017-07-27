I Like it When my Woman Takes Charge while having S3x…Singer, Humble Smith

Singer, HumbleSmith, has gotten many wondering about his real personality considering how he started his musical career with track like ‘Osinachi,’ which got wide reception.

Many had thought that the singer will be going the direction of inspirational songs but that thought was wrong as he is deep into circular songs with ladies showing pants and bra but that is not an issue though.

The singer in an interview on Net Secret questions went real about his sex life when asked about his favourite s3x position and who takes control while having fun in bed.

He stated that s3x is not about being a man but ability for both parties to enjoy it to the fullest as he also prefers his woman taking charge that is being on top.

According to him, “Sex is not about u being a man o; it’s all about you enjoying it. I like it when my woman takes control and I like the doggy style.”