Actress, Shirley Ann Drags Actor, Stephen Alajemba over Misconduct with Mistress on Set

Popular Nollywood actor, Stephen Alajemba, is not having it rosy after his secret affair with his mistress was revealed due to their misconduct while on a movie set.

The actor, who has children with his wife, has been keeping a secret affair for a while now until things got bad after he was invited and paid for a movie role by beautiful New York based Nollywood actress and Producer, Shirley Ann.

Reports has it that Ann, had paid the actor for a lead role in her movie but it was alleged that he arrived the movie location with his girlfriend who wasn't part of the cast for the movie shoot.

According to a source who was present at the scene of the incident, "The lady was just doing things the way she liked, and the producer even begged her to leave her set as she wasn't part of her crew. The girl almost attacked the producer, but security agents came to the rescue. She kept moving into rooms booked for actors while they were on set, claiming she is always beside the actor and being protective in case someone wants to poison him."

When contacted, the movie producer, Shirley Ann, she revealed that Stephen who was meant to be on set for 5 days, demanded that he wanted a suite-sized double Queen hotel room instead of the single room initially booked for him. Shirley further revealed that he left the movie set after 3 days because his demand to feed his girlfriend at midnight wasn't met, threatening to put the production on hold. According to her, they called even the hotel to eat by 2am.

According to Shirley Ann, it took the intervention of the police before he came back with same girl again. "This woman controls Stephen Alajemba to an extent you know it's not ordinary. Stephen acts by her command. Eats by her command."

She also stressed that she has been forced to inure debts she never bargained for, thus making her file a petition against Stephen in court.



