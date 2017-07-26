I’ve Enjoyed Life to the Fullest…Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has gone through a lot this past few months especially when it comes to her marriage but she has not given up since she has God and her son to make her happy.

The actress of recent has been very religious and she is not ready to turn back as he source of happiness has been God who has helped her to overcome several challenges.

Tonto appreciating what has done for her so far in life stated that she has has indeed enjoyed life to the fullest despite all the difficulties that came her way.

“Dear Father, I thank you for the glorious life I have in Christ Jesus. I have and enjoy life to the full. No matter the difficulties and trials that come my way, they’re for my promotion and growth in life, from glory to glory. When men are cast down, I’m lifted, because I fly on eagle’s wings. I’m grateful for the triumphant life I have in Christ. Hallelujah,” she wrote.