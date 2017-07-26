After Marriage, My Wife Never Allowed me Get a Maid…Singer, Duncan Mighty Reveals

Port Harcourt base singer, Duncan Mighty and his pretty wife, Vivien, are still enjoying the euphoria of their 2nd year wedding anniversary.

The singer got married in July 2015, and today he can boast of marrying a good wife who has come in to add more blessings into his home.

Duncan Mighty disclosed that his wife was never in support of him having maids around the house so when she moved in, he had to send his maids away until recently she accepted because of their baby.

In his words, “The very first time u came into my life, every wrong and fake persons around me flew the next thing I realized was been afraid of losing u and on your birthday I proposed to you which u said yes, the next day you joined bible school just to have the knowledge of CHRIST in your marriage now just between 2015 and now I have two world best kids a son and daughter ICON and MICHELLE own a construction company built multimedia centre.

“My mom now leaves in her own crib driving her own cars, it was recently u accepted having a maid because of MICHELLE because since I got married to you my other maids left and you alone cleans my mansion, you pray every 12 mid night, we are always by each other, my mom became happier ever since u came, your family saw light ever since we became one, your Dad will always tell me he wouldn't want to hear that we have misunderstanding your mom calls me the special son INLAW and also calls me her special son, honey have always tolerated me in all side.

“It took me 24 hours to carry out our marriage ceremony.... having top legendaries and A list celebrities all over the place, our toast" NEVER ABOVE YOU ALWAYS BESIDE YOU I PRAY FOR ONE WEDDING AND MANY ANNIVERSARIES chai my life partner forever I will always cherish, love , adore and most especially be by your side all the days of my life honey .. happy 2years anniversary to us. I love you my world..... #duncanmighty #besthusbandeverliveth watch the first 24hours wedding ceremony.”