Big Church Foundation donates Ambulance, equipment to Fed Fire Service

Big Church Foundation, an Abuja based humanitarian organisation, on Tuesday donated an ambulance, fire extinguishers and other equipment to the Federal Fire Service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman of Big Church, Dr Churchill Olakunle, led members of the organisation to make the presentation at the headquarters of the Federal Fire Service, Abuja.

He said the gesture was geared towards supporting the Fire Service as it strives to protect lives and properties from the menace of fire.

He said: “this donation is part of Big Church Foundation vision of helping the less privileged in the society, as well as supporting local organisations that service the people. We are focused on helping people and organisations get the resources they need to change the world. Government should not be left alone to provide what an agency like the fire service needs, because its work is crucial and enormous in ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

“We are here to donate an Ambulance, 1,000 fire extinguishers and fire blanket respectively to aid the fire service in their rescue operations.”

The Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Engr Joseph Anebi, who received the equipment on behalf of the agency, expressed gratitude for the donation.

He said the gesture was a major boost to the organisation.“The entire officers of the Fire service feel motivated and overwhelmed today because this uncommon act of kindness will help us as we protect lives and properties from fire.

NAN reports that some celebrated Nigerian singers, comedians and Nollywood stars including Mike Ezuruonye, Charles Ewurum, Waje and comedian A.Y. Makun, witnessed the presentation.