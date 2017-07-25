Police I.G. Set to Declare Expideted War On Piracy

The Inspector- General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has announced that the Nigerian Police will soon begin a consistent war against copyright infringement in Nigeria because of the damage piracy is doing to the nation’s economy.

The IG was speaking in his Abuja office when the Minister of Information & Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, led a powerful delegation of the Nigerian creative industry to meet with the Inspector-General of Police on Monday, July 24, 2017.

Before the IG, the Minister recreated the horrors that Nigerian musicians, movie makers, authors and publishers are going through as a result of the debilitating piracy in the country and the harm it is doing to the national economy.

He called on the IG to set up special mobile police squads across the country that will continuously deal pirates a deadly blow and force them out of business.

The Inspector-General there and then nominated two Deputy Inspectors-General to immediately meet with stakeholders in the creative industry and key agencies of government to give him an action plan to take on the pirates across the country without delay.

Speaking at the meeting with the I.G., COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, a tireless fighter against the infringement of the rights of creative people said that the nature of wealth in the world has changed and for the national economy to thrive, everyone in Nigerian needs to understand that respect for intellectual property rights is central to the economic growth of any nation in the new knowledge economy.