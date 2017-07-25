If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sightings | 25 July 2017 11:39 CET

Why Actress, Biodun Okeowo cannot depend on Any Man for Survival

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omobutty, seriously does not have to depend on any many for money because she is really a hustler who is out to make herself, family and loved ones happy.

There is nothing like dependency theory in her dictionary because when she is not on movie set, she is in her office taking care of her clients with various skin issues.

She sure knows the business she is getting into and as such ensured that she got the necessary equipments that will work for all skin issues she can handle.

The actress recently shared photos of herself taking care of a client’s face who had come complaining of some facial issues and immediately she jumped to action.


SOME PEOPLE HAVE HOPES & DREAMS, WHILE SOME OTHER PEOPLE HAVE WAYS AND MEANS.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists