Actress, Iyabo Ojo Confirms Being in a Relationship

Hmm, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has really gone through a lot both as a teenager and celebrity as she has tried in managing the fame that comes with being a celebrity.

The actress recently during a live chat with some of her fans on instagram, spoke about her love life and in the process disclosed that since ending her union with her first lover, she was never married to any man.

Iyabo did not stop there as she confirmed that she is currently in a relationship after a fan had seeked to know her love status.

On whether she was in any relationship now, the actress stated, “yes of course! How can a beautiful woman like me not have a man in her life?”

She admitted on knowing about the various rumours of her being married the second time but stressed that it was not true as she has been struggling like every single mother providing for her family.