I Don’t Regret Getting Married 3 Times...Actress, Stella Damasus Brags

Truth be told, relationships or marriages are never rosy but how one manages through and learns new things to keep a real loved ones matters a lot and that is what Nollywood lovers, Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokon have done.

The two love birds have not had it rosy both personally and in public eye but they have been able to keep their love stronger as they shuttle between personal projects and service of God.

Recently, Daniel had publicly revealed how much he missed his woman as she brings so much joy to him as they ensure that they spend so much time together despite their busy schedule but sweet Stella cold not hold back how much she loves and misses her man.

Stella while in tears appreciated her man who has stood by her and giving her the necessary support despite the names people have been calling her.

“Stelladamasus: @dabishop007 honey, words cannot express how you have made me feel. When people laughed at me and called me names, saying I have been married three times; it hurt me but in my heart I knew it was worth it. Taking a chance on love again was risky for me but only God knows how many nights I cried and told him if it was not meant to be he should close the chapter. When I met you I found a friend, a father, a brother, a confidant and a business partner. I didn't know God had plans for me. Plans that were better Than the ones I actually prayed for. Thank you for coming into our lives. You are the most romantic, appreciative, kind, loving, caring and understanding husband any woman can ask for. You also helped me through my healing process boo. The girls love you so much for being an amazing dad and friend. I dey come back in two days o, tell shakiratu and the rest say the owner of your salt na kolo o, make dem travel far go find their own. I be one man army o, make dem no try me. When I get better thing, I dey hold am TIGHT. I no dey take am play football lie lie. I love you boo. See you soon.”