Anambra Women Drums Support for Actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is seriously campaigning in his state in order to be able to in the governorship election coming up in Anambra state soon.

The actor had some weeks back took many by surprise when he released his poster indicating his interest to run for the governorship seat in the state.

Recently, some women in Anambra state, showed their support for the actor as they were held in a closed door meeting that lasted some few hours.

“So much love and support from Anambra women. Daalu nu umu nwanyi be anyi oo!!! Thank you so much. Our Victory is the people's Victory. #TheLastBusStop ,” he wrote.

What some of his fans are yet to understand is the fact that he is yet to reveal the political party in which he is running under and this has got some of his fans doubting him with suggestions that it might be for a movie role.