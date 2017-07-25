Actress, Uche Jombo, Omotola Jalade Steps out for ‘Banana Island Ghost’

The much talked about movie, ‘Banana Island Ghost’ (B.I.G), really drew crowd who were pleased to see the plot of the movie with good delivery.

The movie which was screened over the weekend at Harbour Point Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, had the likes of Ali Nuhu, Tomiwa Edun, Saidi Balogun, Lala Akindoju, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo, Damilola Adegbite, Dorcas Fapson, Ozzy Agu, Lord Frank, Makida Moka and Bimbo Ademoye.

Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) is an action-comedy film starring the multi-talented ‘Chigul’ Chioma Omeruah as Ijeoma, who is paired with Patrick Diabuah the Ghost. The Ghost has 3 days to fall in love and she will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island from the bank coming to reclaim it in 3 days.

Other celebrity guests who were also in attendance included Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Omawunmi, OC Ukeje, Michelle Dede, Inidima Okojie, Eku Edewor, Freeze, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Ill Rhymz, Lamide Akintobi, Beverly Naya, Linda Ejiofor, Tomi Odunsi, Beverly Osu, BBA Stars Bisola, Kemen and Uriel, and others.