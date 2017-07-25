If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Odd News | 25 July 2017 09:10 CET

Sickness Claims Another Life in Nollywood

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

While the Nollywood industry of recent has been recording various good news, it has once again been thrown into another shock as an hero has just fallen.

Nollywood actor, Olurotimi Isaiah Ayinde, popularly known as Abu Olododo, has died after a brief illness.

The actor died in the early hours of July 24th, 2017, in Abeokuta, Ogun State while struggling with an undisclosed illness.

This is coming two days after the news of the death of veteran actor and poet, Adebayo Faleti who died in Ibadan.

Despite the call by some stakeholders in the Nollywood industry for celebrities to ensure they go for regular medical checkup it is sad that the large part of those lost in the industry keeps turning out to be a s a result of illness.


The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shinning.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists