Sickness Claims Another Life in Nollywood

While the Nollywood industry of recent has been recording various good news, it has once again been thrown into another shock as an hero has just fallen.

Nollywood actor, Olurotimi Isaiah Ayinde, popularly known as Abu Olododo, has died after a brief illness.

The actor died in the early hours of July 24th, 2017, in Abeokuta, Ogun State while struggling with an undisclosed illness.

This is coming two days after the news of the death of veteran actor and poet, Adebayo Faleti who died in Ibadan.

Despite the call by some stakeholders in the Nollywood industry for celebrities to ensure they go for regular medical checkup it is sad that the large part of those lost in the industry keeps turning out to be a s a result of illness.