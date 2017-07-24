Actress, Mina Horsfall Learning the Tourism Industry of Dubai (photos)

Former Beauty Queen, actress cum entrepreneur, Mina Horsfall, is having the best vacation so far in the United Arab Emirates, as she visits places to learn more about the country.

She is not just there for the fun that comes with it but also to see where they are getting it right and return to make some impact in her state.

The actress believes that going on vacation should not just be spending the money in other country but ability to visit places and learn how they have been able to puts some things in place and then go home to teach others.

She was also a guest at the Al Ayadi School in Sharjah, where she motivated and had talks with the Africans working there as she also spent quality moments with the kids.