How Actress, Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin Held Their Child Dedication (photos)

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and hubby, Ubi Franklin, have really done their best at ensuring that they secure their troubled marriage which made headlines several months back.

The two have not had it rosy in their marriage due to various personal allegations but despite all, they have been able to unite as one and patch up things with hope of better days.

Since finding a place in their heart to forgive each other, the duo decided to make good plans to dedicate their child before God as they stepped out with family and friends this past Sunday.

The dedication of their son, Jayden took place at The New Revival Assembly Church, Lagos.