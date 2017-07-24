If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 24 July 2017 09:17 CET

How Actress, Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin Held Their Child Dedication (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and hubby, Ubi Franklin, have really done their best at ensuring that they secure their troubled marriage which made headlines several months back.

The two have not had it rosy in their marriage due to various personal allegations but despite all, they have been able to unite as one and patch up things with hope of better days.

Since finding a place in their heart to forgive each other, the duo decided to make good plans to dedicate their child before God as they stepped out with family and friends this past Sunday.

The dedication of their son, Jayden took place at The New Revival Assembly Church, Lagos.


Good people are good becouse they lant good through faliure
By: Ernest Okorie

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists