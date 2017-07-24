Wow!!! Actress, Biodun Okeowo Appreciates Producer Who Never Used and dumped Her

Not everyone has the heart of appreciating others but for Nollywood actress, Biodun okeowo better known as OmoButty, such gratitude goes a long way in making them happy and more blessings.

The actress while celebrating her colleague, Bimbo Oshin, who turns a year older today, disclosed that she was the first producer to pay her first official artist fee in the movie industry.

She stated that she was surprised that despite not being that popular face in the industry, Bimbo could still deem it fit to pay her.

“Happy birthday to the producer that paid me my very first official artist fee in the movie industry.

Y'all remember the movie "Temiyemi"? I will never forget, you didn't take my not being a known face for granted, you paid me for featuring in your movie, just 2 scenes and I was paid! ...was surprised I got an envelope like the stars in the first place, then dazed on opening that envelope, you treated me like a star when i wasn't even one, was not recognized by my own street people not to talk of viewers..."only the upcoming in the movie industry can relate well with this gesture"....yet aunty Bimbo made me feel like a star! On that set.

Bimbo Oshin your stardom will never die...your glory will never diminish. God bless you now and forever more, Aunty Bimbo, may your shine continues to block your haters view...no too much story, just know that I love you sis, even if we don't talk often, my love for you stand gidigba like rock of Gibraltar. continue to age gracefully dear sis....Amen!” she shared.