Ghanaian Celebrities only Think of how to Slay on Red Carpets…Actress, Yvonne Nelson Fires

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is not happy with the way some of her colleagues go about wanting to slay on red carpets without helping promote its country’s contents.

The actress got furious after watching an interview where an industry colleague brought shame while on live TV and that prompted her to spit fire.

She stressed that all what some entertainers know is what to wear so they can appear nice on the red carpet and posting them on social media but when it comes to promoting the movie industry they can’t forgetting that there are no jobs anywhere.

According to her, “My neighbour was so concerned when the organizer slammed actors turned producers in an interview.... couldn't believe all she said. A reality star...turned musician.....turned designer.....turned event organizer!!! Well she's doing something with her life.

“The industry has so lost it's way and they can't even see it, they all going in that direction. Dressing up to be posted on SM. Waiting for the day there's no production to nominate since that has skipped them! Listen, let's put in same energy to bring back the dead industry rather than slay on carpets cuz truthfully y'all know there's no work!

“When an industry doesn't know its priorities, this is what happens!!!! The shallow minds will def have a problem with this. This is meant for those with foresight !!Those who don't only wake up and think about slaying but about getting Ghanaian content out there! Thanks for the love!!! Things will surely get better. We will bring you the best from GH very soon.”